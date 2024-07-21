Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United confirmed their fourth summer arrival on Saturday evening after reaching an agreement with Sheffield United.

Jayden Bogle cannot wait to join up with his new teammates and grab the ‘massive opportunity’ of playing for Leeds United with both hands.

Bogle was officially announced as a Leeds player on Saturday evening, putting pen to paper on a four-year contract at Elland Road after the club agreed a £5million deal with Sheffield United. The attacking right-back was into the final 12 months of his own terms in South Yorkshire and was keen on making the move, with significant progress made in negotiations on Friday before medical tests took place.

Daniel Farke and his Leeds players set off for Germany on Sunday morning with two pre-season friendlies against local opposition to look forward to, and Bogle will expect to join them out there with an unofficial debut on the cards. And the 23-year-old is eager to get going ahead of what will be a massive season in West Yorkshire.

“It’s amazing,” Bogle told LUTV of his move to Leeds. “It’s a great feeling, a massive club and a massive opportunity, I can’t wait to get going. I knew there was interest and since I heard it, this is where I wanted to be. As I said, it’s a massive club and opportunity, a fantastic team, great staff, so I am really excited.

“I am comfortable on the ball, I like to get forward and create chances, but be defensively solid and strong. I like to have good positioning too, and just be a big part of the team basically, to commit going forward and defensively as well.”

While still only 23, Bogle has racked up more than 100 senior appearances between Sheffield United and Derby County and will provide the experience Farke longed for during last season’s tougher spells. A large portion of those games have come at Championship-level and the full-back helped Chris Wilder’s Blades to promotion in the 2022/23 campaign.

Those who have stayed on from last season have a year of Championship experience under their belt and Bogle will only add to that. And the £5m arrival is ready to play his part in history as the Whites aim for a return to the Premier League.

“You have to be on it week in week out,” the 23-year-old added. “There are big games all the time and it’s the type of league where the bottom of the league can beat the top of the league. So, you have to be at it and if not, you can get punished.

The club is good in that sense because we’ll be approaching every game to win. Playing in big games always helps players, especially when you can try and play your best too, so I think that’s important. It’s what I’ve come to the club to do, to play my best and give my all for the club, to create some history together.”