Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United aren’t looking to sell any more of their key men this summer

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United have been consistent in their stance that they are not looking to sell any more of their players this summer. The club have already said farewell to Archie Gray this summer with the teenager making the move to Tottenham Hotspur for a fee of £40 million, while United have sanctioned the sales of Glen Kamara, Charlie Cresswell, Diego Llorente, Kristoffer Klaesson and Marc Roca.

Such departures free up the funds needed for Leeds to re-invest in Daniel Farke's squad as they prepare themselves for another promotion push, but the club continue to see players linked away. There has been strong interest in the likes of Georginio Rutter, Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto, while Junior Firpo has also seen interest emerge from Real Betis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club don't necessarily need to sell, but they can expect to see their resolve tested over the final month and a half of the transfer window as the deadline edges ever closer. Former Whites goalkeeper Paul Robinson doesn't believe it is 'realistic' that Leeds will be able to keep Farke's attacking line up intact this summer.

However, he does think Leeds are in a position to do business on their own terms, which could drive up the price for those clubs hoping to prise the Whites' most high profile names away.

“I’d like every player to stay, but staying in the Championship, the club have to cut their cloth accordingly," Robinson told MOT Leeds News. "Players are going to want Premier League football and, financially, they’re not able to keep everyone.

“The good thing for Leeds is that they have three good players in Gnonto, Summerville and Rutter who are attracting attention from a lot of clubs. Since the Archie Gray sale and the Red Bull investment, Leeds are in a situation where they don’t have to accept low-ball offers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Farke would love to start the season with all three players but, realistically, he’s not going to.

“Gnonto had a situation at the start of last season, turned full circle to become one of the best players towards the end after stating he wanted to leave and didn’t want to play for the club again. That’s not a situation that the club want to be in again.

“The more clubs involved, the better for Leeds if they’re willing to sell him. They’ll get into a bidding war and will get more for the player. Gnonto is worth £25million at a minimum. Some clubs will push to £30million with add-ons.”