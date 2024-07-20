Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A round-up of the latest Championship transfer news

Leeds United are on the verge of making their fourth signing of the summer window it seems with Jayden Bogle set to join the club. A £5 million deal has been struck with Sheffield United and the defender is due to have a medical with Leeds this weekend.

The Whites have been quiet compared to some, though, with deals going through in the Championship at a rate of knots. Here, we round-up some of the latest news from across the second tier.

Fresh Sheffield United exit touted

Sheffield United could be powerless to prevent Gustavo Hamer leaving Bramall Lane this summer. That's according to Teamtalk, who claim the midfielder has a relegation release clause in his contract allowing him to leave the club should it be activated.

The report doesn't explain what the clause is, but it does state that Hamer is subject to interest from a number of Premier League and Serie A clubs following his impressive season in the Premier League with the Blades.

He's only been at the club a year, recording five goals and eight assists in all competitions after leaving Coventry City last summer. As such, should he leave Bramall Lane, it would come as a huge blow for Chris Wilder and the Blades, who will have been looking at Hamer as someone who could lead their charge for promotion back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Derby lead race for Ozoh

Derby County are in pole position to land Crystal Palace's David Ozoh, reports Darren Witcoop. The Rams are preparing for life back in the Championship after winning promotion from League One and it seems they have landed a blow on four of their second tier rivals.

The report doesn't name which clubs wanted to sign Ozoh, but the progress they have made will come as a huge boost. The 19-year-old is an England youth international and despite his age he made 12 appearances for Palace last season.

Rangers eye Whittaker

Rangers are ready to test Plymouth Argyle's resolve as they prepare another bid for Morgan Whittaker. According to the Daily Record, the Scottish giants have already seen a bid of more than £7m turned down by the Pilgrims, with Wayne Rooney and co determined to keep hold of Whittaker, who was a shining light in Devon last season.

However, the report claims that Rangers will make an improved offer, with the player said to be keen on the move, too. Rangers tried to sign the attacking midfielder when he was at Swansea City, and after watching him bag 19 Championship goals last season, they are pushing to get a deal done.