Leeds United's excellent run of form continued with three more points and another clean sheet at the CBS Arena.

Matt Grimes was handed a baptism of fire in making his Coventry City debut against ‘the best team in the league’ on Wednesday night.

January signing Grimes was introduced an hour into his side’s 2-0 defeat at home to Leeds United, by which point the visitors had been 2-0 up for over half an hour courtesy of first-half goals from Joel Piroe and Jayden Bogle. That scoreline could, and should, have been more but for a string of wasteful finishes and poor final balls.

Illan Meslier was forced into a couple of excellent saves but the damage had already been done as Grimes replaced Jamie Allen on 62 minutes, with the midfielder unable to exert much influence on a game Leeds had by the throat. But fortunately for the 29-year-old, no opponent between now and May will provide such a challenge - at least not in his opinion.

Grimes on Leeds

“Leeds are a top team,” Grimes told Coventry’s website following the result. “That is the level we are striving to get to. In my opinion, they are the best team in the league so yeah, I was chucked right in the deep end.

“I loved it, absolutely loved it. The atmosphere before the game was incredible. Both sets of fans were brilliant and that created a fantastic atmosphere. Like you said it was a tough game to make my debut in, but it was brilliant.”

Leeds have proven to be formidable opponents all season and Grimes is not the first opposition player or manager to attribute such praise. Daniel Farke’s side have often been labelled the Championship’s best while predicted tables and bookmakers’ odds have them as promotion favourites.

Leeds strengthen promotion chances

Those three points pulled the Whites five points clear of Sheffield United and Burnley, albeit the latter can cut that gap when they host Portsmouth on Saturday. Grimes’ new manager at Coventry, Frank Lampard, stopped short of handing Leeds the Championship title following his side’s defeat but admitted Wednesday’s victors are in with a great chance.

"Possibly, they're a fantastic team," he said when asked if his side had just faced the future champions. "Lots of talent, lots of speed, well coached, good team, Premier League experience and I'm really impressed with them. Sometimes you have to praise a team that comes here and does well. There's other teams up there but they're in with a great chance."

Leeds now have a weekend without Championship football, having seen their trip to Coventry brought forward due to both team’s participation in the FA Cup fourth round. Farke’s side host Millwall at Elland Road on Saturday but fans will certainly have an eye on results elsewhere, with two of their promotion rivals in league action.

Portsmouth’s trip to Bramall Lane should hand Sheffield United a good shot at three points, although their recent 3-0 defeat at home to Hull City is proof anything can happen in the Championship. Sunderland host Leeds’ next league opponents Watford at the Stadium of Light.