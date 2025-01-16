Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United are one of several Championship clubs to have been linked with the in-form forward.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aston Villa plan to tie Leeds United-linked Louie Barry down with a new contract before sending him out on loan this month, according to reports.

Leeds have been named alongside just about every other Championship team as possible admirers of Barry, whose tally of 15 goals in 23 League One games at Stockport County could earn him a promotion to the second-tier. Villa recalled the 21-year-old from his season-long loan earlier this month with the expectation being he will be loaned back out elsewhere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elland Road chiefs maintain they expect a quiet window and a mid-season deal for Barry does not look likely, given how well-stocked Daniel Farke is in those attacking positions already - there is also a big gap to bridge between holding an interest and making a move. But the England youth international could instead face Leeds as an opposition player as speculation over his future intensifies.

Barry contract talks

Sheffield United, Burnley, Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday are among a host of Championship clubs reportedly keeping tabs on Barry, while Scottish Premiership giants Celtic have also recently joined the race. And Football Insider now reports that Villa have entered talks over a new contract while they weigh up what steps to take.

Barry signed an extension before his summer move to Stockport and could do so again, with Villa keen to offer improved terms before sanctioning a second temporary exit. But the Premier League club are in no serious rush, with manager Unai Emery first keen to get a look at the forward before making a decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He trained with us and we are going to make a plan with him, an overall plan,” Emery admitted before his side’s FA Cup third round win over West Ham. “I think he is a very good player who is progressing well. He has been on loan doing fantastic. Now we can have a new plan with him. He improved because he was scoring a lot of goals on loan. With us he only trained today and yesterday. Of course we are going to try and get a good plan for the club with him.”

Leeds deal unlikely

A Championship loan is still thought to be the most likely January outcome for Barry, but it is unlikely Leeds will push to win that race. The Villa youngster’s preferred position is cutting in from the left-wing, a profile Farke already has in West Yorkshire three times over.

Manor Solomon has made that spot his own with a string of decent performances in recent weeks, while £10million summer arrival Largie Ramazani has looked lively off the bench since returning from injury. Willy Gnonto has moved across the attacking unit but has looked his best on the left, while No.10 Brenden Aaronson can also function comfortably out wide if necessary.

Barry can also play upfront but Leeds have three strikers - albeit all with their own shortcomings. Joel Piroe is top-scorer with 10 league goals so far, while the promising Mateo Joseph continues to do everything but find the net. Patrick Bamford is currently injured but Farke has often been at pains to stress his importance within the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds will also be unwilling to offer assurances over game-time, something Villa will be keen to seek given Barry was virtually ever-present at Stockport. Previous targets have been avoided because of that stance with Farke clear he will not promise minutes to anyone.