Doncaster Rovers head coach Grant McCann has paid tribute to the Leeds United hierarchy for assisting the League Two club in their pursuit of teenage midfielder Charlie Crew.

Crew signed a loan deal until the end of the season earlier this week and joins up with Rovers currently in the race for automatic promotion from the fourth tier.

The Wales international debuted for his country last June and remains on the fringes of Craig Bellamy's senior setup, whilst this season made his Leeds bow in the 3-0 win over Plymouth Argyle.

Due to the strength in depth Daniel Farke has to choose from in central midfield, a decision has been taken by Leeds to seek a loan move in order to further Crew's development in the men's game.

“I’m really excited for this and really pleased that it could get sorted so quickly,” the 18-year-old said upon joining the Rovers. “I’m just looking forward to getting started.

“I spoke with Grant [McCann] and he showed real belief in me. He’d clearly watched me and believes in me so it was a no-brainer really.”

Doncaster boss McCann revealed a scouting mission at one of Leeds' FA Youth Cup fixtures last season introduced him to Crew and has subsequently held an interest in the player ever since.

“He’s an exceptional young talent. I actually watched Charlie last year in the FA Youth Cup when Leeds played Liverpool at Elland Road and on that night he stood out.

“He’s developed so much since then, making his debut for Leeds and at international level with Wales.

“We feel like we’re getting a very good player and hopefully we can help him in his development and his growth. We thank Leeds for supporting us on it.”

Crew scored that night back in February last year as Leeds dumped the Reds out of the Youth Cup at the quarter-final stage, en route to defeat by Manchester City in the competition's final.