Leeds United head to Loftus Road on Saturday.

Queens Park Rangers could be without one of their star players for this weekend’s game against Leeds United with Ilias Chair forced off against Middlesbrough earlier this week.

Chair was removed in the 55th minute of QPR’s 2-1 defeat at the Riverside Stadium with his side a goal down and chasing the game. Boro scored a second minutes after the Moroccan was replaced by Kader Dembele, with defender Steve Cook’s late effort proving little more than a consolation.

A fourth straight defeat dampened chances of a late play-off push at Loftus Road and their hope of a strong end to the campaign looks to have suffered another massive blow, with head coach Marti Cifuentes admitting concern over the fitness of star man Chair. The 27-year-old has already missed a dozen league games due to injury this season and that number could rise.

Chair injury update

"I'm very concerned,” Cifuentes told BBC Radio London of talisman Chair. “He felt his hamstring immediately and we have to do some tests, but usually in these kinds of situations it's going to take some time, but we'll do some scans and see what it is.”

Chair’s absence would be a massive blow for QPR, particularly given Cifuentes last month described his creative midfielder as one of the Championship’s best players. Leeds have certainly fallen victim to his quality in the past, not least during last season’s disastrous trip to Loftus Road.

Daniel Farke’s promotion-chasing Whites were thumped 4-0 in their second-to-last regular-season fixture, with a third defeat in five effectively killing hope of automatic promotion. Chair was in inspired form that day, registering a goal and two assists as QPR ran riot against their dismal opponents.

QPR team news for Leeds

Cifuentes will almost certainly be without midfield pair Sam Field and Jonathan Varane, strikers Zan Celar and Rayan Kolli and centre-back Jake Clarke-Salter for Saturday’s visit of Leeds to Loftus Road, with Chair a serious doubt. His injury capped off another disappointing evening for QPR, who have now lost their last four league games.

"We are sad and angry because we play against a good team,” Cifuentes added of Tuesday’s defeat at Boro. “They have quality especially in the midfield to break lines but it was a game with good moments for both teams. I am not especially happy with the way we conceded these two goals but at the same time credit to the players.

“We are trying, despite adversity they are running and competing, but credit to Boro, they were good. It is a difficult time because we lost four in a row but I'm so proud of the reality of where we are in the league. It is tough but we need to understand where we are."

QPR will at least benefit from an extra 24 hours to prepare, given their midweek trip to Boro was on Tuesday evening. Leeds’ meeting with Millwall was pushed back to Wednesday but a dominant 2-0 win should provide a boost of momentum for Farke’s side, who suffered a first league defeat since November at Portsmouth last weekend.