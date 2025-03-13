Leeds United ensured that a blip did not turn into a wobble with a dominant second half performance and a 2-0 win over Millwall.

The Whites were far from perfect in the first half but hit the front through an own goal and then took complete control after the break. Ao Tanaka's fourth goal of the season, another scorching shot from the edge of the area, added the insurance as Leeds ran out comfortable winners and returned to the top of the Championship. Here's the YEP take.

Good day

Joe Rothwell. How to grab a game by the scruff of the neck, by Joseph. M. Rothwell. His best performance in a while. Showed serious urgency on the ball and didn't let Millwall settle when Leeds had possession. The first goal was all about him, from winning the ball to playing in Manor Solomon. He did lots of good things on and off the ball and even played a role in the second goal, essentially on one leg as his knee stiffened. The idea that he came to make up numbers has been well and truly crushed. Could do with scoring a goal or two though.

Joel Piroe. Some really lovely touches and passes. He was cruelly denied what would have been one of his greatest Leeds United goals by an offside flag. There have been games in which he has struggled to make an impact if not scoring goals but this was not one of them. A really good performance.

Joe Rothwell goes on a run from midfield for Leeds United.

Bad day

Brenden Aaronson. It wasn't a bad day, not really because there's no doubt it was better than his recent performances. The little flick to put Piroe in was excellent, he got into good positions and relentlessly hunted the ball but he just couldn't find the right shot. So many attempts either blocked, saved or deflected wide. You can see the frustration and anguish on his face. Could do with one going in against QPR to lift the tension. Or alternatively a complete rest.

Jake Cooper. So often such a difficult player for Leeds to deal with, he headed his one good chance wide of goal and unwittingly helped the hosts to score their first. The way Joel Piroe dropped deep into pockets to help link the play rendered Cooper pretty ineffective and the Dutchman sat him down beautifully to score the goal that was so harshly disallowed.

The officials. A referee whose bizarre reluctance to book anyone earned him a song from the Elland Road crowd. "He's got no cards," they sang after watching Daniel James scragged to the ground by the face. There were also Leeds players, like Brenden Aaronson, Jayden Bogle and Junior Firpo, who got away with fouls that could easily have been cautions. And then there's the thief of joy linesman with his pesky flag. If in doubt, let us have our fun and beautiful goals. That's what we come to stadiums to see.

Off-camera moments

Ao Tanaka drawing applause from Edmund Riemer for a sharp bit of dribbling and passing to escape a clutch of markers in the warm-up possession game.

Just like Jack Harrison used a kitman to help warm him up with long passes, Sam Byram has a tradition of exchanging passes with head of sports science Tom Robinson, who fires the ball into the defender so he can receive it to both feet.

Some players need to be 'in the zone' before games, getting off coaches with headphones on and walking straight past adoring fans but Dan James, as he did at Portsmouth, stops to sign autographs. He also has little chats with mascots on the way out onto the pitch, as he did at Elland Road against Millwall.

Firpo standing with his arms out wide asking referee Dean Whitestone why Japhet Tanganga was not carded for what looked like a forearm shiver that knocked the Leeds man to the ground.

George Saville aiming a lengthy verbal volley at the fourth official as Alex Neil joined in the protests for a decision they didn't like.

Joe Rodon telling Brenden Aaronson to stay switched on as the American hung back to cover Leeds defensively while waiting for an attacking corner to be taken.

Daniel Farke engaging in an animated debate of the merits of the offside rule with fourth official James Bell and at one point waving an imaginary flag in the air.

Joe Rothwell signalling to the bench that he could no longer continue, holding his hand high in the air until he saw Farke giving him the thumbs up. Ilia Gruev was already being prepared. But instead of sitting down, Rothwell played on and probed with passes that helped build the second goal.

Head of first team security Martin Sykes attempting to join the press huddle around Pascal Struijk so he could pretend he wanted to ask a question.

