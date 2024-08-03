Leeds United have already seen a bid rejected for the midfielder.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FC Koln’s intention of keeping Leeds United target Dejan Ljubicic was reaffirmed on Friday evening with the midfielder starting his side’s opening game of the 2024/25 Bundesliga 2 campaign.

Leeds had a bid for Ljubicic, believed to be worth around £3.3million, rejected by Koln earlier this summer and while it remains to be seen if they will return with an improved offer, the midfielder is certainly on the radar at Elland Road. With just one year remaining on the 26-year-old’s contract, knocking back interest poses the risk of a free exit next summer but the Billy Goats are eyeing an instant return to the Bundesliga and seem willing to take that risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The German second-tier kicks off this weekend and Hamburger SV’s visit to Koln was picked as the Friday evening curtain raiser, with the home side’s manager Gerhard Struber opting to play Ljubicic. The Austrian started on the right of a midfield three and, despite seeing his side lose 2-1, offered plenty going forward - evidence as to why Daniel Farke is keen on signing him at Leeds.

Hamburg took an early lead due to a goalkeeping error but Ljubicic should have played a role in his side going ahead after just three minutes, with the midfielder bursting down the right before cutting the ball back to Luca Waldschmidt, whose effort was well blocked. The Leeds target continued to find himself in good areas and saw an effort of his own blocked at 2-0 down just before the hour mark.

Koln did eventually pull a goal back and it was Ljubicic at the centre of it, picking up the ball down the inside right channel before whipping a wonderful cross onto the head of Linton Maina. But the goal proved little more than a consolation and the season started with defeat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is still almost a full month of the transfer window remaining but the presence of Ljubicic at least suggests an exit is not imminent. Recent reports have claimed Leeds will return with another bid for the midfielder - as they did when luring Jayden Bogle away from Sheffield United - but Koln club chiefs have been defiant when quizzed on their player’s future.

“I assume that Dejo will stay at FC and play a very good season for us,” managing director Christian Keller said recently. “I see Dejo laughing more often again. Last year I didn't see him playing football with as much joy as we were used to.

“For personal reasons, he didn't have an easy time and was also repeatedly set back physically by many infections. We all know that if the mind is not well for a long period of time, it also has physical effects. I am pleased that Dejo is now feeling better again and is much more relaxed. Dejo can be a real difference maker for us.”

Leeds are expected to sign a central midfielder before the August 30 deadline, with reports also linking them with Birmingham City’s Jordan James and Gabriel Sara of Norwich City. Joe Rothwell signed on loan from Bournemouth this summer but was expected to compete with Glen Kamara, rather than replace him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The £8m exit of Kamara has allowed Farke to alter the midfield dynamic slightly, with Rothwell’s arrival signalling a move towards a bigger attacking threat playing alongside Ethan Ampadu. And Ljubicic has shown his ability to get forward since being linked with a move.