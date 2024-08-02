New predicted final Championship table with fresh Leeds United verdict as star man nears exit

Leeds United’s star man is nearing a Whites exit amid fresh big Championship deals and a new verdict has been cast on next season’s predicted final table.

United’s reigning Championship player of the year is poised to complete a permanent switch to Premier League side West Ham as the standout transfer amid a flurry of big moves over the last couple of days. From nowhere, Swansea City completed a deal to sign Slovenia’s Euro 2024 international striker Zan Vipotnik from Bordeaux amid the French club’s sad bankruptcy troubles.

A major cross-Championship move has seen striker Brandon Thomas-Asante depart West Brom for Coventry City whilst Blackburn Rovers completed a quickfire double swoop in signing Danny Batth and Andy Weimann. But the departure of Summerville will mark one of the biggest Championship deals of the summer which has also seen Archie Gray depart the Whites for Tottenham Hotspur for £40m.

As deals continue to develop, the betting markets for next season’s Championship are continually evolving and a new verdict has now been delivered on next season’s predicted final standings. Here, in reverse order, is how the bookies now see next season’s table unfolding based on the very latest odds.

Relegation odds: 11-8.Title odds: 150-1.

1. 24th: Oxford United (relegated)

Relegation odds: 11-8.Title odds: 150-1. Photo: Alex Caparros

Relegation odds: 9-4.Title odds: 100-1.

2. 23rd: Plymouth Argyle (relegated)

Relegation odds: 9-4.Title odds: 100-1. Photo: Dan Istitene

Relegation odds: 4-1 (with just three firms).Title odds: 40-1.

3. 22nd: Blackburn Rovers (relegated)

Relegation odds: 4-1 (with just three firms).Title odds: 40-1. Photo: Ed Sykes

Relegation odds: 4-1 (with five firms). Title odds: 50-1.

4. 21st: Preston North End

Relegation odds: 4-1 (with five firms). Title odds: 50-1. Photo: Stephen Pond

Relegation odds: 9-2 (with one firm).Title odds: 50-1.

5. 20th: Millwall

Relegation odds: 9-2 (with one firm).Title odds: 50-1. Photo: Andrew Redington

Relegation odds: 9-2 (with two firms).Title odds: 40-1.

6. 19th: Cardiff City

Relegation odds: 9-2 (with two firms).Title odds: 40-1. Photo: Alex Caparros

