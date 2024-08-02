Pablo Hernandez declares his Leeds United feeling with new season message as two loves collide
Pablo Hernandez has issued a message to Leeds United’s fans ahead of a ‘special’ occasion for the former magical playmaker.
Now 39 years old, two of the former Whites star’s former footballing loves will go head to head on Saturday afternoon when Leeds take on Valencia at Elland Road in a pre-season friendly.
Hernandez enjoyed glittering days with both sides and admitted the fixture is special for him personally in a video message shared by Valencia’s official account on Instagram.
"Hi guys, Pablo Hernandez here,” said the ex-Leeds star. “I am very excited for the game between Leeds United and Valencia.
"For sure it's going to be a special game for me because they are a special club for me in my life, in my career and I hope you enjoy the game at Elland Road. See you."