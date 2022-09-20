By the time Leeds United face Aston Villa at the beginning of October, it will have been 29 days since they were last in action.

The Whites have had to endure consecutive fixture postponements, and now head into an international break having not played since their 5-2 defeat to Brentford on September 3rd.

But while things have gone quiet on the pitch, there is still plenty to discuss away from it.

Here are Tuesday morning’s Leeds United headlines...

Brands discusses Gakpo

PSV Eindhoven chief Marcel Brands has revealed that the Dutch club would be forced to sell Leeds United target Cody Gakpo if “certain” criteria are met.

The winger was a player in demand this summer, with both the Whites and Southampton linked with late moves to lure him to the Premier League.

Indeed, Brands has has claimed that Leeds made an offer of £26.3 million, plus £11.4 milion in bonuses, but that only £1.8 million of those bonuses were viewed as realistic.

Speaking to Dutch outlet Voetbal International, Brands declared: “I can say with my hand on my heart that there has been no offer for Cody to which the management or the supervisory board have said: we must do this.

“We did state that if there were certain offers, we would have to sell - not only from a financial point of view, but also because agreements were made with the Gakpo camp before my time.”

Meslier snubbed by Deschamps

Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier has been overlooked by French national team boss Didier Deschamps after established first choice Hugo Lloris withdrew from Les Bleus’ squad through injury.

The Tottenham Hotspur stopper has been France’s number one throughout Deschamps’ tenure, but the experienced manager has selected Nantes’ Alban Lafont over Meslier to replace the absent Spurs man.

Meslier has kept goal for France’s U21 side over the past 12 months, and remains eligible as a youth international, whereas Lafont no longer qualifies.

Harrison contract offer “expected”

Leeds United will offer winger Jack Harrison a “new contract in the next two months or so”, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

The Elland Road star was the subject of interest from both Newcastle United and Tottenham during the summer transfer window, with his current deal set to expire in 2024.