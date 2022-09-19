PSV chief reveals Leeds United target Cody Gakpo condition that would force club to sell

Both Southampton and Leeds tried to sign Netherlands international winger Gakpo in the closing stages of the summer transfer window and Whites director of football Victor Orta flew out to Holland in pursuit of a deal.

PSV's director of football Brands has now revealed that his club would have been forced to sell the 23-year-old "if there were certain offers" but that no club has met that requirement.

Brands has claimed that Leeds made an offer of 30m euros plus 13m euros in bonuses but that only 2m euros of those bonuses were viewed as realistic.

WANTED MAN: PSV winger Cody Gakpo. Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images.

Speaking to Dutch outlet Voetbal International, Brands declared: "I can say with my hand on my heart that there has been no offer for Cody to which the management or the supervisory board have said: we must do this.

"We did state that if there were certain offers, we would have to sell - not only from a financial point of view, but also because agreements were made with the Gakpo camp before my time.”

On reports of a 43m euros bid from Leeds, Brands claimed: “It was thirty million plus thirteen, of which two million were realistic.

"For example, we would get six million if they made it to the Champions League.

"Bonuses are only good for me if they are realistic.