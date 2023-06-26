Fresh from a debut season at Elland Road, the youngster is bringing his senior international experience to the table for Italy's Under 21s in the European Championships in Romania.

On Sunday he was on the scoresheet with a first ever goal at Under-21 international level for Paolo Nicolato's team and he proved a thorn in the side for Switzerland.

Eleven minutes into the game he converted at the second attempt from a Raoul Bellanova cross, scrambling a rebound past keeper Amir Saipi from his own initial header.

Gnonto's goal helped Italy to a 3-0 half-time lead but a second half Swiss fightback made for a nervy finish and a 3-2 scoreline that brought a warning from the Leeds man ahead of a crucial clash with Norway.

"I hadn't yet scored the Under-21s - I'm really happy with the goal but above all the win, which was hard fought, but we are happy," said Gnonto after his second game in Group D.

"Now we are focused on the next one to go through. [Staying in control] is definitely something we need to improve because when you are 3-0 up you can't afford to finish a game like this against a team as good as they are and in a tournament where everything is at stake. We're happy to have won but we know we have lots to improve and we want to do this from the next game."

The next game, on Wednesday, pits Gnonto and Italy against his clubmates Kristoffer Klaesson and Leo Hjelde. Both Klaesson and Hjelde were unused substitutes in the group opener against Switzerland but were brought into the starting line-up against France on Sunday. A pair of defeats have left Norway bottom of Group D going into the final game.

WANTED MAN - Leeds United's incoming owners 49ers Enterprises want to keep Willy Gnonto at Elland Road this summer once his Italy Under-21s involvement is over. Pic: Getty

Back in England, Gnonto has been making more headlines for transfer matters than his Euro 21s performances, with a number of clubs reportedly making plans to prise him away from Elland Road. Everton are among those to have been linked with the 19-year-old but the YEP understands Leeds have not received expressions of interest or bids from elsewhere. Likewise, the club insists they have received no bids for centre-back Charlie Cresswell, despite reports to the contrary.

Gnonto is among those identified as key players for the upcoming Championship season, by incoming owners 49ers Enterprises. The Italian, along with Tyler Adams and Jack Harrison, were always likely to be the subject of transfer speculation but 49ers Enterprises hope to be able to convince them to stay this summer. Max Wober is another viewed as a key player.

A number of Leeds players are due to return to Thorp Arch to begin pre-season testing and training next Sunday, although those involved in international action will not reappear until July 10.

