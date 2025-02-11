Leeds United head to Bramall Lane in less than two week’s time for a huge Championship clash.

Sheffield United will hope to welcome back four first-team players by the time Leeds United go to Bramall Lane on February 24.

Daniel Farke’s side will make the short journey south for a mammoth top-of-the-table clash in less than two weeks, with the current top two going head-to-head. With two fixtures against Watford and Sunderland to come first, he and his Leeds players won’t be looking so far ahead - but fans are.

Sheffield United’s focus will also be on more pressing matters, namely the visit of play-off chasing Middlesbrough to Bramall Lane on Wednesday. And speaking ahead of that midweek meeting, Blades manager Chris Wilder confirmed midfielder Tom Davies will be back in the squad, with three of his teammates closing in on returns.

"We're getting back to a fully fit squad,” Wilder told The Star. “Kieffer [Moore] is not far away, Tom will be involved on Wednesday night, Kieffer will be involved on Saturday, Femi [Seriki] is only a week or two away and Shacks [Jamie Shackleton] is back in full training.

“We only have Ollie Arblaster missing long-term so we have got 21 or 22 players to fit into 20. There are going to be some disappointed players that aren't getting on the bench, never mind not getting on the pitch. But I'd rather have it that way and I've been consistent with that right the way through."

Davies and Moore will almost certainly be available come February 24, adding further depth to a Sheffield United squad that was strengthened in January. Tom Cannon, Ben Brereton Diaz, Hamza Choudhury and Harry Clarke all started their new club’s 2-1 win at home to Portsmouth on Saturday, with Rob Holding coming off the bench.

It remains to be seen whether those additions will be enough for them to catch Leeds, who opted against any mid-season additions after missing out on Southampton striker Cameron Archer. Farke already has arguably the Championship’s strongest squad and can boast a relatively clean bill of health, with Patrick Bamford and Max Wober the only absentees.

Farke will be desperate to keep it that way through games against Watford and Sunderland, with that Monday night trip to Bramall Lane presenting a potentially massive opportunity for Leeds to separate themselves from the chasing pack. The Whites could pull five points clear of the Blades and eight clear of Burnley with victory at Watford this evening, 24 hours before the others are all in action.

Sheffield United then host Middlesbrough in the most difficult midweek game on paper for any of the top four, with Michael Carrick's side seventh currently - albeit they have lost three of their last four. Burnley host Championship strugglers Hull City at Turf Moor while Sunderland welcome Luton Town to the Stadium of Light.