Leeds United have the opportunity to increase their Championship lead at Watford this evening.

Don Goodman believes Leeds United will be ‘full of confidence’ going to Watford despite Saturday’s FA Cup defeat at home to Millwall.

A much-changed Leeds outfit lost 2-0 at Elland Road to leave only Championship football on the horizon, with hope this evening’s trip to Watford will be the first of 15 games to decide their fate. Another two or three would mean play-offs and that would suggest a worrying drop-off in form, given how good Daniel Farke’s side have been in recent weeks.

Leeds are 13 unbeaten in the league and have scored 14 without reply in their last five Championship matches, and this evening’s trip to Watford offers a chance to further increase their lead at the top, with all of Sheffield United, Burnley and Sunderland in action on Wednesday. Saturday’s cup exit was undoubtedly disappointing but all will be forgotten if three points are won at Vicarage Road.

“While Daniel Farke will tell you it would have been nice to beat Millwall and progress in the FA Cup, it clearly wasn't the be all and end all,” Goodman told Sky Sports. “Credit to Millwall because although there were plenty of changes, it was still a decent Leeds United team

“But the priority for Leeds, probably of the two games, is tonight's game away at Watford because if they win that they give themselves an eight point cushion over third place Burnley. It's an opportunity I would say they really will not want to miss. The signs are good, two terrific performances in the last two Championship games, and they'll be full of confidence.”

Leeds will expect those chasing to win on Wednesday evening but can only do their job, and in taking three points from Watford will put pressure back onto their rivals. The current five-point gap on third-place will fluctuate plenty of times between now and May, with Farke’s side facing a difficult four-game spell before their fixture schedule eases up on paper.

As things stand, all of the current top three are on course to top 90 points and with Sunderland not far behind, the promotion race looks set to go right to the wire. But Goodman believes the real battle is between those hoping to join Leeds in the top-two, rather than replace them.

“It's a tough one,” Goodman admitted of the promotion race. “Sunderland have just dropped points against Plymouth and Watford in their last couple of home games which, when you’re hunting the top-two, is a real setback and they've started conceding goals worryingly. While Burnley have an incredible defensive record, they are struggling for goals and they've drawn five of their last eight.

“Sheffield United seem to be the team who don’t have to play well to win games. They were second best against Portsmouth, Chris Wilder admitted that, and that's probably three or four games they haven't hit the performance levels Wilder would want. But they've won five of their last six and are finding a way.

“I do think Leeds are by far and away the best team in this league and ultimately, I do see them going on and winning the league relatively comfortably. In terms of who comes next, it's impossible at this moment in time to call.”