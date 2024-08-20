Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United supporters waved goodbye to another player overnight as Georginio Rutter’s move to Brighton was confirmed.

Chris Sutton has been left ‘baffled’ by Leeds United’s failure to replace key players with just 10 days of the summer transfer window remaining.

Leeds supporters have fingers crossed for a busy end to the summer window but have been left increasingly frustrated by the lack of business, with one month passing since the £5million arrival of Jayden Bogle from Sheffield United. Since then, attacking pair Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter have left, the latter’s move eventually confirmed on Monday evening after Brighton and Hove Albion triggered his £40m release clause last week.

The messaging from inside Elland Road has been that replacements were extensively scouted earlier this summer in anticipation of exits, but while there has been plenty of interest, nothing seems close as things stand and pressure is growing amid a poor start to the season. Leeds now have just over a week to add to the 19 senior squad players currently available and Sutton has questioned the approach in leaving it so late.

“Maybe they should listen to you, because I have to say that I am baffled by what’s going on at Leeds,” Sutton said to a Leeds fan calling on BBC Radio 606. “You think it was disappointing last season losing in the manner you did, but then you sell all your best players, you don’t replace them and then you expect Daniel Farke to work miracles. I bet there’s a lot of anger Rob, because Leeds are one of the favourites to go up.”

Leeds were known to be in the market for reinforcements at full-back and in central midfield before losing Summerville and Georginio, with Farke making clear the need for signings in recent days. The German has regularly stated his desire to get at least four first-team players through the door, a massive task to do inside 10 days.

Replacing Summerville and Georginio, who contributed to more than 50 goals between them last season, continues to be the main point of focus but possible targets have either gone elsewhere, or look to be. Jesurun Rak-Sakyi was of interest but joined Sheffield United on loan, while Norwich City’s Jonathan Rowe is thought to be closing in on a move to Marseille.

Burnley’s Manuel Benson and Jack Clarke of Sunderland are both liked but Leeds know the difficulties of doing business with direct Championship promotion rivals, with chiefs unwilling to overpay. Recruitment chiefs also had an eye on Feyenoord winger Calvin Stengs but were swiftly informed he is not available.

Leeds are being made to hold their nerve on targets and while the approach is doing little to appease supporters, it could land them a top target in FC Koln’s Dejan Ljubicic. Recent reports in Germany suggest the midfielder, who is into the final year of his contract, is pushing for a move and it could be that an improvement of the rejected £3.3m bid is reluctantly accepted.

But with the season already underway, there are concerns of a repeat of last season in which Leeds started slowly and were left with little room for error during the promotion push. Farke’s side have two points from their opening two games, drawing against Portsmouth and West Bromwich Albion.