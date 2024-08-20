Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United waved goodbye to another of last season’s top performers overnight.

Georginio Rutter became the latest to wave goodbye to Leeds United overnight and former teammate Archie Gray led a string of emotional messages from former teammates.

Georginio’s move to Brighton and Hove Albion was finally confirmed late on Monday night, five days after they activated his £40million release clause, with the 22-year-old putting pen to paper on a five-year contract at the AMEX. Leeds insist they did everything in their power to keep the exciting attacker, and the YEP understands a new contract offer hadn’t been ruled out, but the allure of Premier League football proved too tempting.

Despite only playing one full season in the white of Leeds, Georginio built a special relationship with supporters and his teammates, as part of a refreshingly likeable young group. And the French youth international posted an emotional farewell to fans on his official Instagram account overnight.

"When I joined Leeds, I knew I was becoming part of something special, but I didn't realize [sic] how much this club would mean to me,” he wrote. “Leeds United has been more than just a team for me - it's been like a family that has supported and helped me grow.

"From day one, you, the fans, have always been there, cheering me on and showing me what it means to play for Leeds. You made me feel at home, and I will always remember that.”

Among the comments, mostly from supporters, a few of Georginio’s now former teammates bid their farewells. Gray moved on from Elland Road earlier this summer, having also seen a £40m release clause triggered by Tottenham Hotspur, and the Whites academy graduate wrote: “Good luck my brother, show them what you can do”.

Luke Ayling also left Leeds permanently this summer, joining Middlesbrough upon the expiration of his contract after initially signing on loan in January. The right back was back at Elland Road in the week and also sent a farewell message to Georginio. “All the best to you my friend,” he wrote. “Keep that smile on your face and go smash it brother.”

Last summer’s loan arrival Jaidon Anthony wrote ‘All the best brother’, while academy star Harry Gray commented ‘Good luck my friend’ and Sam Greenwood wrote ‘All the best bro’. Leo Hjelde and Sean McGurk also sent their best wishes to the Brighton-bound Georginio.

Leeds are now left with another major gap to fill in the attack, having already waved goodbye to Crysencio Summerville, who joined West Ham United after his £25m-plus release clause was activated. The pair registered more than 50 goal contributions between them last season and manager Daniel Farke has made clear the need to replace them.

Extensive work is believed to have been carried out on possible replacements earlier this summer but club chiefs now have just 10 days to get deals over the line, with pressure growing. Known target Jonathan Rowe looks to be closing in on a move to Marseille while Sunderland have slapped a prohibitive price-tag on Jack Clarke. Leeds also need reinforcements in central midfield and at full-back.