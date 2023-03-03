Leeds United ‘interested’ in summer transfer deals as French teen and England youth international linked
Latest Leeds United news and rumours as they prepare for the weekend
Leeds United are in action this weekend with an away trip to Chelsea. The Whites are heading back down to London after their loss against Fulham at Craven Cottage on Tuesday night in the FA Cup last time out.
Javi Gracia’s side are currently a point above the relegation zone in the Premier League table. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...
Defender eyed
According to French news outlet Jeunesfooteux, PSG defender El Chadaille Bitshiabu is being ‘followed’ by Leeds. The 19-year-old is also said to be on the radar of fellow English side Fulham along with European clubs such as Bayer Leverkusen, Bayern Munich and Red Bull Salzburg.
He has played for his current club since 2017 and has been a regular for their B team over recent years. The youngster has made 10 first-team appearances to date for the Ligue 1 giants but is facing an uncertain long-term future in France.
Goalkeeper on radar
Leeds are reportedly ‘interested’ in Preston North End goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, according to a report by The Sun. Scottish Premiership giants Rangers are also believed to be keen along with Leicester City after the stopper’s impressive season so far in the Championship.
The Lilywhites swooped to sign him last summer from Newcastle United and he has made the number one spot his own at Deepdale this term, playing 33 times in the league for Ryan Lowe’s side. The 25-year-old has also played for the likes of Aberdeen, Swansea City and Bournemouth in the past.