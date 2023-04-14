It’s set to be another massive weekend of action across English football’s top flight this weekend that will be rounded off with Monday Night Football live from Yorkshire.

Leeds United welcome Liverpool to Elland Road with Javi Gracia’s side still trying to secure as many points as possible in their battle against relegation while the Reds are attempting to climb the table and put pressure on the top four. Meanwhile, there is still plenty of transfer news going on in the background as the rumour mill keeps turning.

This morning it’s all about potential summer exits at the Whites with one star player reportedly ‘keen’ to leave regardless of if the club survives in the Premier League or is relegated to the EFL Championship. Elsewhere, similar reports suggest that another first team player could also be on his way out. Here are the latest Leeds United transfer news stories on Friday, April 14:

Meslier wants to quit Leeds United even if they stay up

According to Football Insider, Illan Meslier is keen to quit Leeds United even if they stay in the Premier League next season. It is also claimed that Premier League rivals Chelsea have watched the keeper ‘on multiple occasions’ and he is of interest to the London club.

The 23-year old stopper is under contract until 2026 and Leeds are said to have slapped a £40 million price tag on the Frenchman but spending that kind of money has never been a problem at Stamford Bridge before. Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have also previously been credited with an interest in Meslier.

Leeds United set to let Adam Forshaw go

Another report from Football Insider claims that Adam Forshaw is expected to leave Leeds United this summer and become a free agent. The midfielder’s contract is due to expire at the end of the current season and it is claimed that the Whites are not preparing to offer him a new deal.