Leeds United were thumped 5-1 at home by Crystal Palace last time out. The Whites will be looking to bounce back from that heavy loss as quickly as possible.

They are back in action on Monday evening against Liverpool at Elland Road. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...

Attacker on radar

Leeds are reportedly eyeing up a summer swoop for Atlas attacker Julian Quinones. The 26-year-old, who is a former Colombia youth international, joined his current club back in 2020 from Tigres and has since made 77 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with 31 goals and 11 assists.

As per a report by Soy Futbol, he is a ‘possible’ summer target for the Whites with Italian pair Sampdoria and Torino also credited with an interest. He is under contract until 2026.

Target enjoying his football

Birmingham City midfielder George Hall has said he is enjoying his football at the moment in the Championship. The 18-year-old has been linked with a switch to Leeds throughout the course of this campaign but remains with the Blues.

He has told their club programme: “I have learnt a lot from all the players and playing Championship football you learn a lot, so it has been good. I just try to do my best in every game, that is all I can do.