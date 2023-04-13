Leeds United eye ‘possible’ attacker transfer as target speaks out about interest
Latest Leeds United transfer news and rumours as they prepare for their upcoming clash this weekend in the Premier League
Leeds United were thumped 5-1 at home by Crystal Palace last time out. The Whites will be looking to bounce back from that heavy loss as quickly as possible.
They are back in action on Monday evening against Liverpool at Elland Road. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...
Attacker on radar
Leeds are reportedly eyeing up a summer swoop for Atlas attacker Julian Quinones. The 26-year-old, who is a former Colombia youth international, joined his current club back in 2020 from Tigres and has since made 77 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with 31 goals and 11 assists.
As per a report by Soy Futbol, he is a ‘possible’ summer target for the Whites with Italian pair Sampdoria and Torino also credited with an interest. He is under contract until 2026.
Target enjoying his football
Birmingham City midfielder George Hall has said he is enjoying his football at the moment in the Championship. The 18-year-old has been linked with a switch to Leeds throughout the course of this campaign but remains with the Blues.
He has told their club programme: “I have learnt a lot from all the players and playing Championship football you learn a lot, so it has been good. I just try to do my best in every game, that is all I can do.
“I have learnt a lot, especially form the coaching staff. They have been really helpful and have given me the confidence to go out and express myself. I will always just try to do my best. Whatever helps the team, whether that is me starting or coming off the bench, then I will do it.”