The Italian is widely expected to relinquish his controlling stake in Leeds to 49ers Enterprises this summer, the investment arm of the NFL franchise based out of San Francisco, California, who already own 44 per cent of the club.

Radrizzani has gradually sold off his share in Leeds over the past few seasons with the 49ers increasing their initial investment of 15 per cent, up to 37 per cent and now 44 per cent. An agreement for a majority share is widely reported to be in place before January 2024 with the most logical passing of the torch to take place this coming summer.

Key 49ers’ decision-maker Paraag Marathe is already listed as vice president at Elland Road, whilst Australian retail magnate Peter Lowy is also on the board of directors at Elland Road.

Andrea Radrizzani, pictured before Leeds' match with Manchester City, is reportedly considering a bid to purchase Inter Milan (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

A $400 million list price has been mooted for the 49ers’ majority acquisition of Leeds, although it is expected a portion of that figure has already changed hands, owing to the 49ers’ current minority holding.

Financial media company Bloomberg now report Milan-born Radrizzani is among a group of investors keen to purchase Inter Milan. Bahrain-based Investcorp, which bid for rivals AC Milan last year, are also reportedly a potential bidder.

It is said proceeds from Leeds’ sale to the 49ers could go towards any deal involving Radrizzani’s Aser Ventures and the purchase of the Italian giants. However, Radrizzani’s involvement would be contingent on Leeds remaining a Premier League entity which is not yet guaranteed; the club sitting two points above the relegation zone with eight matches of the season remaining.

Radrizzani was recently appointed to the board of sports broadcaster DAZN, while Andrea Sartori, founder of sports business consultant Football Benchmark, values Inter at the €1 billion mark.

The 48-year-old was linked with a move to buy stricken Serie A club Salernitana during 2021, before withdrawing his initial interest.