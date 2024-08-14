Chelsea 'prefer' to sell Leeds United target but may compromise
Leeds United are weighing up a move for Chelsea defender Bashir Humphreys between now and the end of the transfer window along with other Championship clubs, according to BBC Sport. However, the report adds that the Whites are not prioritising a move for a centre-back right now but could turn to the Premier League man if a player in his position is sold.
BBC claim Enzo Maresca’s side would ‘prefer’ to sell him on a permanent basis if they could. They may be forced into another temporary deal though if nobody is prepared to meet his valuation.
Daniel Farke has until the deadline at the end of the month to bring in more players. His side have been patient on the transfer front this summer as they wait for the right players to become available.
Leeds may see Humphreys as someone to boost their options at the back. At the age of 21-years-old, he would be a useful long-term option for the Yorkshire outfit and someone who they could develop down the line.
He has been on the books at Chelsea since 2017 and has since risen up through their ranks. The England youth international has been a regular for the London outfit at various different youth levels.
Humphreys has played twice for the Blues’ first-team so far in his career. He was loaned out for the first time in 2023 when SC Paderborn of the Bundesliga.2 came calling for his services.
The Exeter-born man went on to play 13 games in all competitions for the German club, 12 of which came in the league, and that turned out to be a useful move for him as it got him regular football and out of his comfort zone in a different country.
Swansea City then swooped in for him in September last year and he spent last term in Wales, playing matches and chipping in with a single goal from the back. He is now back at Chelsea for pre-season but it remains to be seen whether he will be sticking around over the next couple of weeks with him seemingly not in Maresca’s plans amid links to Leeds and others.
