As the FIFA World Cup finals continue in Qatar there is plenty of attention being paid to the January transfer window across domestic football leagues.

Leeds United, who return to competitive action on December 28 when they welcome Man City to Elland Road, have just two Premier League matches remaining before they can start officially making moves in the market again. However, they are far from the only English top flight side who appear to have big plans for the new year. Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Friday morning:

Nottingham Forest are said to have enquired about Fortuna Dusseldorf’s promising young German defender Jamil Siebert ahead of the January transfer window (Nottinghamshire Live)

Aston Villa are keeping close tabs on Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bounou who kept a clean sheet for Morocco in their goalless World Cup opener Croatia on Wednesday (Football Insider)

Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal are exploring a deal to sign Cristiano Ronaldo following his release from Manchester United this week (Sky Sports)

Manchester United are reportedly in the market to sensationally re-sign Memphis Depay from Barcelona in January as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo (Daily Mail via Sport)

A growing number of clubs believe that Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko is ready to leave the club at the end of the season with Manchester United and Liverpool said to have been watching the player (90min)

Chelsea are ready to open preliminary talks with Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Leandro Trossard ahead of a concerted new year swoop (Football Insider)

The long term future of Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta depends on ‘what happens on the Barcelona bench’ with the summer of 2025 touted as a possible time when the Gunners boss could be recruited to the Nou Camp (Sport)

Newcastle United are being linked with a move for wonderkid Andrey Santos who plays for Vasco da Gama in his native Brazil but could face competition for the midfielder, who has a contract till 2027 and a €40m release clause, from Barcelona (Sport)