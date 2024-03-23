Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This was meant to be Charlie Cresswell's season. The defender was fresh from his very encouraging loan spell with Millwall when Daniel Farke was appointed in the summer and all the signs seemed to point to a breakthrough season at Elland Road for the England under-21 international.

Cresswell signed a new long-term deal on the eve of the season and he was even handed the number five shirt in a move that seemed to underline his new found standing within the team. The academy graduate stepped off the bench on the opening day of the season to replace the injured Liam Cooper and he started the next game against Birmingham City, too.

However, he has made just three league outings since that loss at St Andrew's with opportunities proving to be few and far between over the course of the campaign to say the very least. Of course, the remarkably consistent form of Joe Rodon hasn't helped the 21-year-old's case, neither has Leeds' defensive record as a whole, with Farke having very little reason to change things up at all.

It leaves Cresswell in a precarious position at Elland Road as what could be a summer of change approaches. Farke has spoken about him in the past and the role he has to play as a Leeds player, but the German certainly is not in a position to offer the centre-back game time assurances next season, especially if the Whites were to win promotion to the Premier League.

What Farke's plans would be in the event of Leeds regaining their spot at English football's top table is hard to say at this moment in time, but if Cresswell were to find himself out of the picture once more, he could be forced into making a difficult decision for the sake of his fledgling career. His progression has undoubtedly stalled this season due to the lack of game time and if things don't improve for him under Farke, leaving his boyhood club has to become an attractive option.

The defender did have interest in January, with a number of Championship clubs linked with taking him on loan and the merits of a temporary move in January were clear to see for the defender. Ultimately, a switch didn't materialise for him and he has unfortunately seen just six minutes of competitive action since.

At such a pivotal point in his career, Cresswell needs much more competitive minutes than that. With his contract running until 2027, Leeds could look to move him out on loan in the summer in the hope that he can return to West Yorkshire and challenge for a starting spot in the not too distant future. There's also the chance that United could look to sell the academy product, with financial fair play undoubtedly coming into the thinking should such a stance be taken.