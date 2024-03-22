Leeds United see latest Championship fixture moved as 31st game selected for TV

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds United have seen their 31st game of the season selected to be broadcast live on television. The latest clash, against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium, was due to be played on Saturday, April 20, but the fixture has now been pushed back following its selection by Sky Sports.

As such, Leeds will now travel to Teesside on Monday, April 22, with the game kicking off at 8pm. It's a fixture that comes just two weeks before the end of the season and at the time of writing, could have huge implications on the promotion race, with Boro attempting to make a late push for the play-offs, too.

The two teams played out something of a thriller the last time they met, with Leeds winning 3-2 when they hosted Michael Carrick's side in December and Sky will no doubt be hoping for another entertaining clash.

The selection means that of Leeds' remaining eight games, five have been selected by Sky Sports so far and that number is expected to grow with Southampton travelling to Elland Road on the final day of the season. As such, those supporters not intending to travel to the games will still be able to follow the twists and turns of the promotion race over the coming weeks.

Sky Sports viewers will already be very familiar with Daniel Farke's side and interestingly Leeds were shown 31 times during their 2019-20 promotion winning campaign, too.

Leeds' next two games are due to be shown on TV, with their Good Friday clash away at Watford moving to 8pm and their home match against Hull City on Easter Monday has been given the same treatment. The Whites will also be live on Sky Sports on April 9 when they host Sunderland and again a few days later when Blackburn Rovers travel to Elland Road.

