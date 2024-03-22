Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Leeds United boss Simon Grayson says he has been told that Harry Gray could be even better than his brother Archie, if he manages to breakthrough into the first-team. Archie Gray has been a revelation for Leeds this season under Daniel Farke, stepping into the senior fold and making a place in the Whites' starting XI his own.

His form has seen him linked with a host of top flight outfits and after being namechecked by England boss Gareth Southgate earlier this month, he received his first call-up for England Under-21s. He marked his debut with a goal, too, stepping off the bench against Azerbaijan to put the finishing touches on a 5-1 victory on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The future is certainly bright for Archie then and Grayson has been astounded by how the youngster has settled into life in senior football this season. However, the manager, who last worked in India with Bengaluru, speaks to Eddie Gray regularly and the Leeds legend has tipped him off about one of the next standout youngsters emerging through the club's academy.

Harry Gray is still only 15 and won't turn 16 until October, but he has bagged five goals in seven games or the club's under-18s this season, with his last effort coming against Everton a fortnight ago.

“Well, over the last few years, there's been lots of talk about him (Archie Gray) coming through the academy being the next big thing," Grayson told Aviator Trading, via Football FanCast. "I'm good friends with Eddie and Eddie was saying he's going to be a good player and his younger brother is probably even going to be better.

“But you never know how they're going to adapt to playing in the first-team. Can they handle the pressure? Can they have the mentality of being a first-team player but also playing for Leeds United where the expectancy level is obviously very high? And you cannot give him enough credit. He's adapted to first-team football like a duck to water, like you'd never think that he's just turned 18. The composure, the maturity that he's had playing in centre midfield, playing at right-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad