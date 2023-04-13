Shea Charles’ strengths and weaknesses as Leeds United ‘target’ Man City ace

Leeds United are being linked with a summer swoop for Manchester City youngster Shea Charles. The 19-year-old has emerged as a potential summer transfer option for the Whites.

According to a report by The Telegraph, he is a ‘target’ for Javi Gracia’s side ahead of the next window. However, there is competition for his signature with fellow Premier League side Brentford keen along with European giants Borussia Dortmund.

Amid his links to Leeds, here is a look at Charles’ strengths and weaknesses...

Charles’ strengths

Versatility is a key strength of the teenager as he can play in central midfield, central defence and at full-back if needed. This ability to cover different positions makes him a useful squad player.

His age can be seen as another positive factor. The Northern Ireland youth international has the potential to grow and develop in the future and would be a long-term signing wherever he ends up.

He is described on City’s official website as a “committed central midfielder with an excellent passing range, Shea’s versatility has enabled him to also feature at right-back and in central defence.”

Charles’ weaknesses

Lack of experience is something that Leeds will have to take into account when weighing up whether to swoop for the Manchester-born man. He has never made a senior appearance for Pep Guardiola’s side and playing in the fast-paced, cut throat natured senior football environment is completely different to playing for the development squad.

