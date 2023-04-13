Leeds United are among eight Premier League teams whose deals with gambling firms will come to an end within the next three years after a vote by clubs to ban betting companies as primary shirt sponsors.

A new report has revealed 18 of the division’s 20 teams voted in favour of a voluntary ban, whilst two abstained. Clubs are understood to have supported the move in order to avoid government legislation banning it completely, according to The Times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds’ principal shirt sponsor is currently sports betting company SBOTOP, who signed a ‘multi-year partnership’ with the club ahead of the 2020/21 season in what was described at the time as ‘the largest commercial deal in the club’s history.’

Leeds United's shirt sponsorship deal with betting firm SBOTOP will come to an end before the beginning of the 2025/26 campaign (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

“To assist clubs with their transition away from shirt-front gambling sponsorship, the collective agreement will begin at the end of the 2025/26 season,” a statement from the Premier League read on Thursday.

Gambling company shirt sponsorship tends to be a lucrative earner for newly-promoted clubs with one Premier League side claiming the voluntary ban will cost teams between ‘£5-10 million’ per season in revenue, as reported by The Times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At present, AFC Bournemouth, Brentford, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Newcastle United, Southampton and West Ham United promote gambling firms on the front of their shirts, whilst Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa have partnered with betting companies displayed on shirt sleeves.

In addition, the Premier League said: “Premier League clubs have today collectively agreed to withdraw gambling sponsorship from the front of clubs’ matchday shirts, becoming the first sports league in the UK to take such a measure voluntarily in order to reduce gambling advertising.

“The announcement follows an extensive consultation involving the League, its clubs and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport as part of the Government’s ongoing review of current gambling legislation.