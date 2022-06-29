Eagle-eyed Leeds United fans will have been happy to see Charles De Ketelaere’s latest Instagram story post.

The Belgian striker took to the social media app yesterday to post an image showing him watching the tennis at Wimbledon in the English capital.

The Whites have been heavily linked with a move for the Club Brugges star, with the Premier League club set to ‘submit a bid’ worth up to £25.8million ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is unlikely that the Belgian side would accept such an offer and it’s expected that they will want around £34.5million to consider parting ways with the striker.

De Ketelaere scored 14 goals and assisted another nine in the league last season and would provide United with a much-needed attacking threat after a difficult campaign.

With the 21-year-old now making an appearance in England, fans will be encouraged that the club could be making an attempt to lure him into a permanent move further north.

With Patrick Bamford to return to full fitness ahead of the new season after only managing nine appearances in the Premier League last time out, De Ketelaere would give the English striker some competition as they look to improve under Jesse Marsch.