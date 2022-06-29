Leeds United youngster eyes Elland Road exit
Young Leeds United goalkeeper Elia Caprile is on the brink of a move to Serie B team SSC Bari.
The 20-year-old arrived in LS11 from his native Italy in January 2020 and has since made 19 appearances for the Whites' academy side.
Last season, Caprile enjoyed a successful spell as first choice goalkeeper at Serie C side Aurora Pro Patria.
He quickly made a strong impression on club executive Sandro Turotti.
"He is a goalkeeper who has all the characteristics to be able to break through," Turotti said.
"After a day and a half he was already calling everyone by name, because he had studied all his teammates without knowing anyone.
"That shows his outstanding professionalism."
Pre-season schedule finalised
Leeds United will take on Championship club Blackpool at York City Community Stadium next week before heading to Australia.
On their return, the Whites will take on Serie B side Cagliari at Elland Road on the eve of the Premier League restart on July 31.
Tickets for the Blackpool friendly, which kicks off at 7pm on July 7, are on general sale now, with ticket details for the Cagliari clash yet to be confirmed.
Leeds United reportedly prepare Charles De Ketelaere offer
Leeds United are preparing a £25m bid for Club Brugges midfielder Charles De Ketelaere, according to Alexandre Braeckman.
The 21-year-old attacker made a stonking 21 goal contributions as his side stormed to the Belgian Pro League title last season.
The Whites are reportedly fighting Italian giants AC Milan for the Belgian international.