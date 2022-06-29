Leeds United youngster eyes Elland Road exit

Young Leeds United goalkeeper Elia Caprile is on the brink of a move to Serie B team SSC Bari.

The 20-year-old arrived in LS11 from his native Italy in January 2020 and has since made 19 appearances for the Whites' academy side.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last season, Caprile enjoyed a successful spell as first choice goalkeeper at Serie C side Aurora Pro Patria.

He quickly made a strong impression on club executive Sandro Turotti.

"He is a goalkeeper who has all the characteristics to be able to break through," Turotti said.

Club Brugges midfielder Charles De Ketelaere. Pic: Bruno Fahy.

"After a day and a half he was already calling everyone by name, because he had studied all his teammates without knowing anyone.

"That shows his outstanding professionalism."

Pre-season schedule finalised

Blackpool manager Michael Appleton. Pic: Stu Forster.

Leeds United will take on Championship club Blackpool at York City Community Stadium next week before heading to Australia.

On their return, the Whites will take on Serie B side Cagliari at Elland Road on the eve of the Premier League restart on July 31.

Tickets for the Blackpool friendly, which kicks off at 7pm on July 7, are on general sale now, with ticket details for the Cagliari clash yet to be confirmed.

Leeds United goalkeeper Elia Caprile. Pic: George Wood.

Leeds United reportedly prepare Charles De Ketelaere offer

Leeds United are preparing a £25m bid for Club Brugges midfielder Charles De Ketelaere, according to Alexandre Braeckman.

The 21-year-old attacker made a stonking 21 goal contributions as his side stormed to the Belgian Pro League title last season.