A round-up of the latest headlines from Leeds United as Daniel Farke prepares for a Championship trip to Cardiff.

Leeds United return to their Championship promotion push this weekend when they head to Cardiff City in the reverse of this season's opening fixture. Daniel Farke's first competitive game in charge saw his side come from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 back in August and the Whites are yet to taste defeat at Elland Road.

Away days have been tougher, however, and Farke will hope to end a run of two consecutive league defeats on the road. Between now and Saturday's trip, there will be plenty of transfer speculation and we've rounded up some of the latest headlines from West Yorkshire.

Gelhardt interest

Plymouth Argyle have reportedly registered an interest in taking Joe Gelhardt on loan for the rest of the season. Journalist Alan Nixon reports on his Patreon page that the Championship outfit have joined the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Hull City in the chase, while Celtic and Rangers hold interest across the border.

Gelhardt has found regular football hard to come by at Elland Road this season, his six league appearances yielding just 171 minutes - fewer than Luis Sinisterra, who joined Bournemouth on deadline day.

Daniel Farke is thought to be keen on retaining everyone in his current squad, but Gelhardt and fellow youngster Charlie Cresswell have both been linked with moves away. Plymouth hope that not being a direct rival of Leeds' promotion hopes could hand them an advantage.

Williams 'liked'

Leeds could be in the market for defensive reinforcements this month and according to The Athletic's Phil Hay, Neco Williams of Nottingham Forest is 'liked'. The Whites sent Djed Spence back to Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month while there are injury issues regarding Sam Byram, Junior Firpo and Jamie Shackleton.

The exit of Spence means Leeds have three loan spots available to fill and any move this month is expected to be a temporary one. Williams has only started four Premier League games for Forest this season but prying him away from the City Ground will not be easy.