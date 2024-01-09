Former Leeds United winger and current Sunderland star Jack Clarke is reportedly of interest to Premier League club West Ham United, according to Sky Sports.

Twenty-three-year-old Clarke has starred for the Black Cats in the Championship this season, scoring 12 times in 26 matches. The ex-Leeds man has also picked up two assists for Mick Beale's side, who were knocked out of the FA Cup at the Third Round by bitter north-east rivals Newcastle United at the weekend.

Sky claim West Ham are interested in the winger's services and have a track record of plucking promising talent from the EFL after the signings of Jarrod Bowen from Hull City and Said Benrahma from Brentford in the past. The player remains contracted at the Stadium of Light until the summer of 2026, suggesting the Hammers would need to part with a sizeable sum to sign the York-born attacker during this transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley reportedly saw an initial £7 million bid - rising to £10 million with add-ons - turned down by the Black Cats last summer, indicating the club's valuation is north of that figure.

Leeds are unlikely to receive anything in the way of a sell-on fee if Clarke departs as the player was sold by Tottenham Hotspur to Sunderland in July 2022, at which point any clause negotiated during his Elland Road exit was either paid or expired. Spurs, on the other hand, would reportedly receive a windfall courtesy of 'an unspecified sell-on clause' inserted into the deal which took him to the Stadium of Light.

Clarke emerged as a teenager at Leeds during the 2018/19 campaign and was subsequently sold for a fee in the region of £9 million to Spurs after just 25 senior appearances for his boyhood club. A difficult period in North London saw the young winger spend time on loan with Stoke City, QPR and eventually Sunderland, whom he joined on a permanent deal, where he has begun to thrive, scoring 21 Championship goals since the beginning of last season.