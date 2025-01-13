Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Daniel Farke insists that Leeds United top goalscorer Joel Piroe would have sat out on Saturday even if had been a Championship game.

Piroe has already fire in 10 league goals this season, just three fewer than his debut tally for the Whites. The Dutchman also has five assists to his name, which is two more than he managed in the 2023/24 campaign. Although youngster Mateo Joseph grabbed the number nine role in the summer and held it for the first eight games, Piroe's goalscoring exploits off the bench soon handed him back first-choice status. Piroe has started 15 of Leeds' last 18 Championship outings and on the three occasions in which he has appeared from the bench he has set up a goal.

The impending loan exit of Joe Gelhardt to Hull City has underlined Piroe's importance to Farke's plans. Once Gelhardt departs there will be just two other senior centre forward options in the squad besides Piroe, one of those being 21-year-old Joseph and the other a currently injured Patrick Bamford. A hamstring problem picked up in his 20-minute cameo against Blackburn ruled Bamford out for around four weeks. The 31-year-old is yet to score for Leeds this season but has played just 123 minutes of league action. His injury issues and Joseph's 17-game goal drought would make it understandable if Farke wanted to wrap Piroe in cotton wool right now.

But according to Farke there really was an injury to consider ahead of the FA Cup game against Harrogate on Saturday. The good news is that he expects the striker to be available again by the time Leeds host Sheffield Wednesday this weekend.

"He had a little muscle injury so even in a league game he wouldn't have been involved today," said Farke. "We have a bit more time right now. I hope Wednesday or Thursday latest he will be back in team training. I don't see a big danger he can't be involved in the next upcoming home games. I think it was important we didn't risk anything today. At least so far it has improved a lot so I expect him to be back in the middle of next week and then he will be available also for the game."

Bamford's unavailability and the extent of his injury record in recent seasons is one of the factors behind external calls for Leeds to strengthen Farke's central attacking options in the January window, but the manager has reiterated the message from club sources that they expect a quiet month. Addressing the situation prior to the weekend Farke said Leeds would be on the lookout for opportunities but that it was difficult to improve his table-topping squad.

“If there are perhaps one or two positions where you are a bit weaker due to injury or a quality problem, speak with our key people to see if we can afford to spend some money, then I'm relying on we have the money in order to be able to spend," he said.

“It's difficult to improve our group right now, to have a top player, top character who is affordable is always difficult. I don't ask for something that is not possible. If there is something of a bargain out of a special situation then we'll also stay awake."