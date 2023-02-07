Former Leeds United manager urges Carlos Corberan to turn down Elland Road opportunity
West Brom boss Carlos Corberan has been told to stay where he is amid interest from Leeds United.
The West Brom boss has quickly been installed as the favourite to take over at Elland Road following the exit of Jesse Marsch. Marsch was sacked on Monday after a disappointing first half of the season that has left the Whites just above the drop zone on goal difference.
Corberan has spent time at Leeds in the past, overseeing the under-23s team between 2017 and 2020, whilst also supporting then-head coach Marcelo Bielsa’s backroom team. Since then, he has been in charge of Huddersfield Town, Olympiacos, and now at West Brom. The Spaniard has led the Baggies back into the play-off race since taking over in October, turning their season around.
Leeds have been backed to make an approach for Corberan as they look to fill their vacancy, but former Whites boss Neil Warnock has urged the West Brom head coach to stay where he is for now.
“I think Carlos should stay where he is, where he’s doing well,” Warnock told TalkSPORT. “They have a decent squad and I don’t think he’s managed anywhere like Leeds. Yes, he’s managed under Bielsa and he had a coaching role, but that’s different to managing them. I don’t think it would work if he came back. He should just enjoy what he’s doing now.”