Carlos Corberan has been told to ‘stay where he is’ amid links with the Leeds United job.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corberan has spent time at Leeds in the past, overseeing the under-23s team between 2017 and 2020, whilst also supporting then-head coach Marcelo Bielsa’s backroom team. Since then, he has been in charge of Huddersfield Town, Olympiacos, and now at West Brom. The Spaniard has led the Baggies back into the play-off race since taking over in October, turning their season around.

Leeds have been backed to make an approach for Corberan as they look to fill their vacancy, but former Whites boss Neil Warnock has urged the West Brom head coach to stay where he is for now.