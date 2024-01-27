Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Plymouth Argyle will be without three loanees when they travel to Leeds United this weekend.

Adam Forshaw, Darko Gyabi and Alfie Devine have all joined the Pilgrims but neither are available for the trip to Elland Road. Forshaw, a former Whites favourite who spent five years at the club, sought pastures new following Premier League relegation.

Norwich City came calling but terminated his contract after just six months and nine appearances at Carrow Road. However, an outing against Bristol Rovers in the previous round means Forshaw will be denied a dream return to West Yorkshire.

Competition rules prohibit a player from representing two clubs in the FA Cup during the same competition. That legislation also rules out Tottenham Hotspur youngster Devine, who signed for Plymouth 10 days ago.

The 19-year-old spent the first half of 2023-24 on loan at Port Vale, representing the Valiants in the first and second rounds. Gyabi is also ineligible to play today given Leeds are his parent club.

Unlike the Carabao Cup, where players can play against their parent club, the FA adhere to stricter rules. The official outlines read: “The Association will not give permission for players on loan or work experience to play against the lending Club. (ii) A player recalled, at any time prior to the date of the Round, to his original Club from temporary (loan) transfer, in accordance with the terms of the loan agreement, may represent his original Club.”

