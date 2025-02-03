Leeds United remain interested in the 23-year-old going into the final hours of the January window.

Southampton’s move for Royal Antwerp forward Victor Udoh is not expected to soften their stance on Cameron Archer, with local media suggesting the inbound winger is seen as an academy-level player initially.

Leeds United continue to keep a keen eye on Southampton’s deadline day activity as they retain an interest in Archer, who was subject to a loan approach from Elland Road last week. At present, the Saints have no intention of losing their forward but that could change in the event of incomings at St Mary’s.

The hope in West Yorkshire remains that a domino effect could open the door for Archer before tonight’s 11pm deadline, and reports of an attacking arrival on the south coast fuelled optimism. Fabrizio Romano revealed late on Sunday evening that the Premier League strugglers had agreed a fee with Belgian outfit Royal Antwerp for Udoh.

As a right-footed forward who can play upfront or out wide, Udoh was seen by some as a possible replacement for Archer but the Southampton Daily Echo’s Alfie House has suggested otherwise. He suggests the 20-year-old will either be sent straight back out on loan or continue to develop as part of the club’s under-23 squad in Premier League 2.

Responding to Romano’s report on X, he wrote: “Informed that Victor Udoh is seen as an academy signing initially, which makes sense given his inexperience and record, but I don’t know whether there’ll be an immediate loan or he’ll play in Premier League 2. Left footed forward, perhaps a Sam Amo-Ameyaw replacement.”

Udoh has only been part of Antwerp’s first-team for around a year and has no goals in 23 league games, a record which would suggest he is not seen as a Premier League-ready forward just yet. And so it appears unlikely his arrival will open the door for someone like Archer to move on, even if the 23-year-old has fallen out of favour under new manager Ivan Juric.

The Saints boss admitted recently how Archer, who was not involved in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Ipswich amid unconfirmed reports of a groin issue, had struggled to adapt to his style. But he also suggested a mid-season exit did not look likely, and that still looks to be the case with just hours of the January window remaining.

“We’ve changed the style of game a little bit and maybe he’s suffered a little bit," Juric said of Archer last week. "He is working really hard to understand what I want from him. We will see in these [coming] days. I don't think something will happen. He will stay with us and we will work with him, I think so.”