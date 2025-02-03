Fellow Championship club Bristol City, who like Leeds United are yet to engage in any incoming transfer activity this month, have released a deadline day statement explaining their market strategy.

The Robins have communicated with fans on Monday morning to express their confidence and belief that the current squad can achieve the club’s goals for the remainder of the season and that signings before the 11pm transfer deadline will not be forthcoming.

Bristol City are one of just three Championship sides yet to make a signing this month and have issued a statement to supporters that trading is complete until the summer.

“Although January is a time for the media to get excited, it isn’t the best time to do business,” the Robins’ statement reads. “Whilst it is natural for fans to want additions, the most important thing for us coming into January was to keep the core of the squad together. This gives the group of players the chance to continue their progression and provides an opportunity to build on the solid platform created during the first two-thirds of the season.

“We have now managed to close the gap in our budget whilst minimising the impact on our first team. The players that have recently gone out on loan only contributed five league starts between them this season.”

While Bristol City are not adding any new signings, the club sweetened their press release with contract information to appease supporters.

“Although we are not adding to the size of the squad – we are adding some certainty. We are delighted to confirm both that we have extended Mark Sykes’ contract until the summer of 2026, and that we will be making Yu Hirakawa’s signing permanent in the coming days.

“We are looking forward to the remainder of the season with real excitement and belief as to what our playing group and staff can potentially achieve.”

Leeds, on the other hand, continue to monitor situation surrounding Southampton forward Cameron Archer with Daniel Farke open to the addition of a striker before tonight’s deadline, if quality, availability and affordability check-boxes can be ticked.