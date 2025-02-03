The state of play at Leeds United on the final day of the January transfer window

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United continue to monitor the transfer market for a deadline deal but Southampton's stance on Cameron Archer has not yet changed.

There is no imminent activity when it comes to strengthening Daniel Farke's Championship-leading squad as deadline day gets underway but as the manager himself has made clear, Leeds will stay alert to the end of the window. Previous transfer deadline days have proven chaotic for the Elland Road outfit and shown that situations can quickly change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke went on record with the three positions in which Leeds would consider doing business in the final days of the window, those being number 9, number 10 and centre-back. But the return to action of Pascal Struijk and Max Wober's ability to pass fit enough for the bench has eased concerns at the heart of the defence. Wober's availability has been an issue this season due to a persistent knee problem that regularly flares up after he sees match action.

Patrick Bamford's 'ongoing' hamstring issue is expected to keep him out of team training until after the Millwall FA Cup clash. That situation and Bamford's injury history prompted the Whites to make an approach for Archer, who was almost a one-in-two goalscoring striker in the Championship for loan clubs Middlesbrough and Preston North End. Although he has struggled in front of goal in the top flight, scoring just six in 60 appearances, Leeds have previously expressed their interest in prior transfer windows. There has been a hope that a domino effect and Saints strengthening their attacking hand would lead to a change in Archer's situation but the Whites are currently getting no sense that a deal is going to become possible.