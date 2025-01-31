Southampton boss admits Cameron Archer struggle and transfer likelihood after Leeds United approach
The Whites' interest in 23-year-old Archer is genuine but it is widely accepted a deal to bring the ex-Middlesbrough and Preston North End loanee to Elland Road before Monday's deadline will be difficult.
A loan approach from Leeds was rejected earlier this week with reports suggesting Southampton are only open to a deal should it include an obligation to purchase Archer in the event of promotion. United are expected to monitor the striker’s situation up until the transfer deadline on Monday, February 3.
Southampton boss Juric has opened up on recent reports linking Championship clubs Leeds and Sunderland with the forward, admitting a change in style from previous boss Russell Martin has negatively affected Archer.
Although, the Croatian says the young striker is likely to remain a Saints player.
“We’ve changed the style of game a little bit and maybe he’s suffered a little bit," Juric said.
"He is working really hard to understand what I want from him. We will see in these [coming] days. I don't think something will happen. He will stay with us and we will work with him, I think so.”
Archer has started just one of Juric's six Premier League matches in charge so far with the ex-AS Roma boss preferring Paul Onuachu in attack.
Southampton remain rooted to the bottom of the table with a single win and three draws to their name this season.
