Newly appointed Burnley boss Scott Parker is eyeing a move for Leeds United transfer target Nat Phillips, according to reports from the Athletic.

The Clarets were relegated from the Premier League last season and are expected to be one of Leeds’ main rivals for promotion next term following the appointment of Parker, who has previously climbed out of this division with both Fulham and Bournemouth.

Burnley shipped 78 goals in just 38 matches in the top-flight last season and are keen to bolster their defence with a move for Phillips. The 27-year-old Liverpool defender has been made available for a cut-price fee this summer and is likely to leave Merseyside after an eight-year association with the club.

Phillips joined Liverpool in 2016 from the Bolton academy and rose to prominence during the 2020/21 season when he played 20 times for the Reds across all competitions during an injury crisis.

This earned him a loan move to Parker’s Bournemouth midway through the following season and Phillips was notably part of the team which won automatic promotion to the Premier League with 17 appearances. He made just two appearances for Liverpool the following season and has since been loaned out to both Celtic and Cardiff City.

Phillips has been available for transfer for a number of months and Turkish outlet 61 Saat understands that his valuation has recently been lowered from £8m to £5m by Arne Slot’s team. The 27-year-old is thought to be a target for Leeds United, Burnley and Turkish side Trabzonspor, with the latter having a bid in the region of £4m rejected, according to the Athletic’s James Pearce.

So far this summer, the Whites have acquired Joe Rodon from Tottenham, but Daniel Farke is believed to be an admirer of Phillips and is also keen to sign a central defender so that he can move Ethan Ampadu back into a central midfield role. The West Yorkshire side also parted ways with Liam Cooper in the summer and are looking to bolster their squad depth in that area of the field.

Birmingham City urged to chase ex-Leeds United ace after exit

League One promotion favourites Birmingham City have been urged to sign former Leeds United defender Cody Drameh following the expiration of his contract at Elland Road.

Drameh played just five league games in two and a half seasons for Leeds after progressing through the academy in 2021 but has plenty of Championship experience from loan spells at Cardiff City, Luton Town and most recently Birmingham where he played well in his 28 games despite suffering relegation.

Football League World’s Birmingham fan pundit Mike Gibbs believes that Drameh would be a very sensible addition to the squad this summer due to his performances last season. Gibbs believes that the 22-year-old defender would provide strong competition across the back four while also giving Davies some versatility to his ability to play on either flank.

Speaking about potential targets this summer, he commented: “I’m going to go with Cody Drameh, who we had on loan at Blues last year, and he’s just been let go at Leeds.

“He was excellent for us last year, I know there was a deal in place for Blues to take him permanently but given we dropped out of the division that wasn’t a priority at the time without a manager in place.