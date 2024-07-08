Leeds United's XI from Alex Cairns' debut: Where are they now including Middlesbrough & Huddersfield Town

By Harry Mail
Published 8th Jul 2024, 19:30 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2024, 19:45 BST

Leeds United have brought a familiar face back to Elland Road

Leeds United have re-signed goalkeeper Alex Cairns. The Whites have decided to lure the stopper back to West Yorkshire from Salford City in League Two.

The 31-year-old, who is from Doncaster, rose up through the academy ranks at Thorp Arch and was a regular at various different youth levels.

He made his first and only senior appearance for Leeds in a miserable clash against Blackpool back in November 2011 as an 18-year-old substitute for Paul Rachubka. The Seasiders led 3-0 at half-time and went on to win 5-0 in the end.

Here is a look at where that Whites’ side are today...

He was substituted at half-time for Cairns. The now 43-year-old retired in 2018 after a final spell in India at Kerala Blasters and is now an Accountant.

1. Paul Rachubka

The Liverpudlian hung up his boots in 2018 following a stint at Bangor City in Wales.

2. Paul Connolly

He is the manager of A-League side Melbourne Victory in his native Australia following spells at Melbourne City and Troyes.

3. Patrick Kisnorbo

The 33-year-old plays for Huddersfield Town and will be in League One next season following their relegation from the Championship.

4. Tom Lees

He is first-team coach of non-league side Leek Town.

5. Danny Pugh

The Otley-born man retired in November last year after a final spell at Rochdale.

6. Aidan White

