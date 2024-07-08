The 31-year-old, who is from Doncaster, rose up through the academy ranks at Thorp Arch and was a regular at various different youth levels.
He made his first and only senior appearance for Leeds in a miserable clash against Blackpool back in November 2011 as an 18-year-old substitute for Paul Rachubka. The Seasiders led 3-0 at half-time and went on to win 5-0 in the end.
Here is a look at where that Whites’ side are today...
1. Paul Rachubka
He was substituted at half-time for Cairns. The now 43-year-old retired in 2018 after a final spell in India at Kerala Blasters and is now an Accountant. | Getty Images
2. Paul Connolly
The Liverpudlian hung up his boots in 2018 following a stint at Bangor City in Wales. | Getty Images
3. Patrick Kisnorbo
He is the manager of A-League side Melbourne Victory in his native Australia following spells at Melbourne City and Troyes. | Getty Images
4. Tom Lees
The 33-year-old plays for Huddersfield Town and will be in League One next season following their relegation from the Championship. | Getty Images
5. Danny Pugh
He is first-team coach of non-league side Leek Town. | Getty Images
6. Aidan White
The Otley-born man retired in November last year after a final spell at Rochdale. | Getty Images
