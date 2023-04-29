It’s a massive weekend in the Premier League at both ends of the table with the title, top four and relegation battle all still in the balance as the season 2022/23 edges closer to the end.

Leeds United are in desperate need of points to ensure their survival in the top flight and victory away to fellow strugglers Bournemouth could open a gap on the bottom three and also drag the Cherries back closer to the drop zone. Meanwhile, there are still plenty of transfer news stories making headlines in the background as the rumour mill keeps turning and the summer window approaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighton & Hove Albion are said to be ‘preparing a move’ for a veteran Liverpool midfielder who counts Leeds United, Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Manchester City amongst his former clubs. Elsewhere, the Whites appear to have missed out on a promising young forward who was also linked with Celtic and Rangers. Here are the latest Leeds United related transfer news stories on Saturday, April 29:

Leeds United, Celtic and Rangers ‘miss out’ on teenage striker

Hearts have managed to secure promising starlet James Wilson on an extended deal despite interest from elsewhere in Scotland and England, per The Scotsman. The teenager has been linked with the likes of Celtic and Rangers as well as a number of English Premier League clubs including Leeds United.

Wilson said: “I’ve been here since I was nine and come through all the way to this point. I just want to kick on now and go even further. I’ve worked with the manager for a while now and know a lot of the coaches. You can see where the pathway is going with this club and it’s a great thing to see. As a young player, that’s what you want. You never come in as one of the best players but you work hard every day and try and become the best you can with hard work.”

Brighton ‘preparing move’ for Liverpool midfielder

According to The Athletic, Brighton are preparing a move to sign Liverpool midfielder James Milner as a free agent this summer. The former Leeds United’s man will see his contract at Liverpool expires at the end of the season and, despite Jurgen Klopp’s wish to keep him, the club have given no indication of offering a new deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad