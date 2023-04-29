Leeds news you can trust since 1890
40 famous Leeds United fans who’ll be feeling the Premier League relegation nerves - ranked by net worth

Leeds United is a huge football club and has attracted supporters from all over the world, some of whom are household names.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 28th Apr 2023, 16:06 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 07:30 BST

It's squeaky-bum time of the Premier League season for Leeds United with their status in the top flight hanging in the lurch.

As awful as that knot in the stomach feeling is as Whites fans stroll to Elland Road or settle on the sofa for an away fixture, it's a time of the year that unites the fan base more than ever as supporters will their side across the line, whether they be local season ticket holders or A-listers following from afar.

Javi Gracia's side have five fixtures left to hold their position above the relegation zone with a crunch match against Bournemouth on Sunday to begin with.

As we head into those nervous final few fixtures, the Yorkshire Evening Post takes a look through 40 famous Leeds United fans who have been spotted at Elland Road or shared their affinity with the club before.

From actors to singers and scientists to comedians, how many of these faces do you recognise?

Estimated net worth - £1 million

1. Rune Temte - Actor

Estimated net worth - £1 million

Estimated net worth: £1.2 million

2. Jack P Shepherd - Coronation Street Actor

Estimated net worth: £1.2 million

Estimated net worth: £1.2 million

3. Mike Bushell - BBC News Presenter

Estimated net worth: £1.2 million

Estimated net worth: £1.2 million

4. Jonny Brownlee - Team GB Triathlete

Estimated net worth: £1.2 million

Next Page
Page 1 of 10
