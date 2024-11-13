Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The American international has returned to Leeds United with a point to prove.

Brenden Aaronson wants to move on from labels like ‘hard-working’ and ‘energetic’ with the Leeds United man keen to show he is far more than a pressing machine.

Aaronson’s return to Leeds has been encouraging, if not perfect, with the 24-year-old cementing himself in Daniel Farke’s plans and making the No.10 position his own. The regular frustrations from his initial spell in West Yorkshire - the rushing of chances, the loss of possession under pressure - have not completely vanished, but they have certainly been improved upon.

Four goals and an assist in 15 league games already represents Aaronson’s most productive campaign in a Leeds shirt and comes alongside the usual work-rate Whites fans have come to expect from their energetic American. But a growing portfolio of slick passes and direct dribbles also highlight the fact he is more than a willing runner, a tag he is keen to move beyond.

"It's definitely upsetting," Aaronson told GOAL. "Because I think, in moments, I show a lot of quality with the ball. I don't think a lot of people see that. People see my energy and that type of thing, and that's easy to see. You'll always see me giving 100 percent. That's something that I've always had. That was the first thing I learned from my dad at a young age.

"I want to be outside of that box. I'm not just a runner. I'm not just a guy that's pressing all the time. I'll show that, of course, but I think I'm also more than that, you know? I think I'm a guy that brings other things to the pitch and I just wish people could see that more.

"My technical ability on the ball, I don't think I get a ton of credit for it, but whenever I'm playing consistent minutes, I always get going with assists, and I think the part of my game, dribbling and that type of thing, is kind of underrated. For me, it's about continuing to get goals and assists because that's something I want to be. I want to be that end-game guy where, by the end of the season, not only am I just doing stuff on the pitch, but getting the stats that my game shows."

It’s that combination of effort and skill that has brought Aaronson back into the good books around Elland Road, with the midfielder having plenty to do after leaving Leeds on loan following Premier League relegation. The issue has never been shirked by the player himself, who spoke candidly to the YEP about his decision over the summer.

His pre-season Elland Road return was met with a mixed reception but those on the more sceptical side have started to soften, helped no doubt by the goals and assists helping Leeds challenge for promotion. And Aaronson picks out one moment in particular where he started to feel the love again.

"I knew going back, it was gonna be tight," the American added. "I knew they [Leeds fans] were gonna have feelings, which are justified. I left and it was difficult, but I think I really felt it [turning around] when I scored that second goal against Sheffield Wednesday. Then I just kept putting performances together. I just felt it.

"Listen, there are always going to be people that don't like you at the end. There are always going to be people who are going to be saying stuff, but I don't really pay attention to that. It has been nice to hear my song a few times, though. That always gives you so much confidence."