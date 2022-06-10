Brazil boss makes Marcelo Bielsa revelation as Leeds United plot raid for teenage talent amid wage dispute

Brazil boss makes Marcelo Bielsa revelation

Brazil boss Tite has revealed that he consulted former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa before handing Raphinha his first international call-up.

The winger made his debut for the Seleção in October after dazzling in his first season at Elland Road.

Renowned for his meticulous attention to detail and evidence-based decision-making, Bielsa was on hand to assist Tite as he considered Raphinha.

"The scouting staff came to me saying 'Have a look at this lad, we have been scouting him closely,'" Tite said.

"I was not paying much attention but they insisted. 'Look at his numbers!'.

"Then we phoned Bielsa and he gave us information that supported the conclusions.

"His quality is impressive."

Whites linked with Bayern Munich midfielder

Leeds United are exploring the option of Bayern Munich midfielder Marc Roca.

The Spaniard joined the German giants from Espanyol, where he acquired Europa League experience amid over 100 appearances, after the side were relegated in 2020.

Now, Roca is set to depart the Allianz Arena after making just four league starts this season - with Leeds looking to strengthen in the middle of the park, the 25-year-old has attracted their attention.

Leeds United plot raid for teenage talent amid wage dispute

Leeds United are battling to sign promising young forward Sonny Perkins, according to the Guardian.

The 18-year-old's departure from West Ham United is reportedly looking more and more likely amid a dispute over wages.

This season, Perkins has scored 10 goals in 20 Premier League 2 appearances and David Moyes handed him his Premier League debut against Leeds in January.