Whites winger Raphinha burst onto the international scene in his second season of Premier League football and has missed just two games for Brazil since his October debut against Venezuela, a game in which he claimed a pair of assists.

His first two international goals followed on his full Seleção debut against Uruguay. A Covid-19 case ruled him out of the March games against Chile and Bolivia but he returned to the starting line-up for last week's friendlies against South Korea and Japan, earning his eighth and ninth caps.

When Raphinha first arrived at Leeds he spoke of his dream to represent his country and later thanked Bielsa for helping him to achieve it.

Tite has now revealed that the Argentine's opinion was sought before Raphinha was first called up. But Tite first had to be pestered by the Brazil scouting team.

Speaking to The Times, he said: "The scouting staff came to me saying 'Have a look at this lad, we have been scouting him closely.' I was not paying much attention but they insisted. 'Look at his numbers!'. Then we phoned Bielsa and he gave us information that supported the conclusions. His quality is impressive."

Raphinha plays wide right of what is almost always a potent front three for Brazil and fits the bill as an attacker for Tite, whose description of Bukayo Saka unintentionally highlighted what it is the head coach likes in the Leeds man.

“I have a soft spot for fast, skinny legs," he said.

SAMBA STAR - Raphinha has become a regular for Brazil in his second season of Premier League football for Leeds United. Pic: Getty

"And [Saka] is the kind of player that you can never control. You may well try to pressure him, chase him wherever he goes, but you’ll never fully control his actions.”

International duty complete, Raphinha is now on holiday with his club future currently undecided. Leeds are yet to be tested with any serious offers from Champions League clubs but there is interest in the 25-year-old.

Liverpool and Bayern Munich have monitored his progress and Barcelona are known to be keen, but currently look unlikely to meet the financial demands of such a deal due to their complex fiscal situation. Raphinha has two years left on his Elland Road contract so Leeds are in no rush to sell.

Whatever happens with the wide man this summer, his goal for 2022 will be to stay in Tite's plans for the World Cup in Qatar.

"If I say that it doesn't matter, I would be lying, knowing that there are less than six months left for the Cup, you have to be active in the clubs, that weighs on the decision, but I trust my potential," he said last week.