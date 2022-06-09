Top 13 Leeds United players ranked by England appearances as Kalvin Phillips closes on greats

Gareth Southgate showed faith in the Yorkshire Pirlo by including him in the Three Lions' squad for this month's Nations League fixtures despite the fact that Phillips' season has been significantly disrupted by a hamstring injury which kept him sidelined for three months.

The midfielder couldn't turn things around for England when he replaced Conor Coady for the final ten minutes as the visitors sought an equaliser in Budapest before Tuesday's tie against Germany brought further misfortune as, having been handed a starting place, Phillips was forced off just 14 minutes into the game after suffering a dead leg.

Since making his international debut in September 2020, the Wortley lad has accrued a number of England appearances that almost equals some of the Whites' legends'.

As Phillips closes in on the greats, here are the top 13 players ranked by number of England caps earned while at Leeds United, according to LUFCDATA...

1. Tony Currie - 10 caps Photo: Sporting Pictures UK Photo Sales

2. David Batty - 14 caps Photo: Steve Morton / allsport Photo Sales

3. Willis Edwards - 16 caps Photo: YPN Photo Sales

4. Rio Ferdinand - 16 caps Photo: Stu Forster / allsport Photo Sales