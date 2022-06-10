Leeds United have already secured their first signing of the summer transfer window by landing Red Bull Salzburg defender Rasmus Kristensen.
The 24-year old put pen to paper on a £10m move to Elland Road yesterday and praised the impact of head coach Jesse Marsch on his decision to sign with the Yorkshire club.
He said: “Jesse was the one who brought me to Salzburg and I kind of needed a little bit of a rebuild.
“He specifically gave me a lot of confidence.
“With Jesse I evolved my game and became a better football player so I have a really good relationship with him and it’s a big part of my decision to join him.
“I mean, in general the Premier League, for me, is The Godfather of football, it’s where football was invented and it’s a dream come true to be able to play in the Premier League,” he told the YEP.
“It has always been the dream. It’s the best league in the world and to get a foot in here is unbelievable.”
Kristensen’s move might be the first of the summer but will not be the last as Leeds continue to strengthen their squad as do the other 19 clubs across English football’s top flight.
Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Friday, June 10 - the first day of the 2022 summer transfer window...