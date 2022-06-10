The transfer window is now open and clubs across the Premier League can now officially start getting deals done.

Leeds United have already secured their first signing of the summer transfer window by landing Red Bull Salzburg defender Rasmus Kristensen.

The 24-year old put pen to paper on a £10m move to Elland Road yesterday and praised the impact of head coach Jesse Marsch on his decision to sign with the Yorkshire club.

He said: “Jesse was the one who brought me to Salzburg and I kind of needed a little bit of a rebuild.

“He specifically gave me a lot of confidence.

“With Jesse I evolved my game and became a better football player so I have a really good relationship with him and it’s a big part of my decision to join him.

“I mean, in general the Premier League, for me, is The Godfather of football, it’s where football was invented and it’s a dream come true to be able to play in the Premier League,” he told the YEP.

“It has always been the dream. It’s the best league in the world and to get a foot in here is unbelievable.”

Kristensen’s move might be the first of the summer but will not be the last as Leeds continue to strengthen their squad as do the other 19 clubs across English football’s top flight.

Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Friday, June 10 - the first day of the 2022 summer transfer window...

1. Neves’ agent holds Barcelona talks Jorge Mendes, the agent of Wolves’ midfield Ruben Neves, held talks with Barcelona’s board on Wednesday where the 25-year old’s future was discussed (Sport) Photo Sales

2. Liverpool agree terms with Nunez Liverpool have reached an agreement on personal terms with Benfica striker Darwin Nunez but the clubs have still to settle on a fee with the Portuguese side valuing the player at €100 million (The Athletic) Photo Sales

3. Red Devils could move for Oxlade-Chamberlain Manchester United are contemplating a surprise raid on bitter rivals Liverpool for want-away Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (TalkSport) Photo Sales

4. Zinchenko keen to leave City for regular playing time Arsenal, Everton, Leicester and West Ham are all interested in Manchester City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko and the player, who is valued in excess of £30m, is keen to leave if he can be guaranteed playing time (90mins) Photo Sales