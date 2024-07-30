Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leeds United look set to keep the Austrian ahead of the 2024/25 Championship season.

Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director Roland Virkus insists his side ‘cannot meet’ Leeds United’s Max Wober price-tag - but the club chief has suggested he will remain patient in the hope of targets becoming available closer to the deadline.

Wober looks set to stay at Leeds next season after holding talks with manager Daniel Farke, following his return from a season-long loan spell at Gladbach. The Austrian defender was one of several to force his way out of Elland Road after triggering an exit clause that became active following relegation to the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having impressed on loan, Wober was wanted permanently by Gladbach but reports in Germany suggested Leeds demanded between €10-12million (£8.4-10.1m) for the 26-year-old. The Bundesliga club have been unable to match that valuation and so a return looks unlikely, although their sporting director did not categorically rule out another approach.

"We are of course monitoring the market," Virkus told The Rheinische Post. "We cannot meet Leeds United's demands [for Wober] and Leeds is not looking for a loan. That is why the matter is on hold for the time being. But we have always found good solutions - and players like Max Wober sometimes come back onto the market at the very end. Of course, there are also late decisions."

Wober flew out to Germany with the Leeds squad earlier this month and featured in both pre-season friendlies against Hannover 96 and Schalke. The experienced Austrian looks to have settled into Farke’s style with relative ease and linked up well with Crysencio Summerville when playing at left-back in the first game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But both he and fellow loan return Brenden Aaronson still have plenty to do if they want to be back in the good books of supporters - something Aaronson candidly admitted in a recent interview with the YEP. Farke has shown a willingness to welcome players back in from the cold, however, and insists the returning pair can contribute to the upcoming promotion push.

"For me, it's important the attitude and mentality of the player,” he told the YEP recently. “I got the feeling in our conversations that both Max and also Brenden were really desperate to come back and they valued also what they had and they want to repay also the trust that the club has shown into them as once they spent lots of money in order to bring them in.